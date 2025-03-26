Today is Wednesday March 26, 2025
ktbb logo


Marshall names a new city manager

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2025 at 4:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Marshall names a new city managerMARSHALL – In a Monday night neeting, the Marshall City Council has named Melissa Byrne Vossmer as the new City Manager. Vossmer has been serving as interim City Manager since October 2024.

Vossmer has built a lengthy career with city manager posts in Lago Vista and Angleton, Texas and Lawton, Oklahoma. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from St. Mary of the Plains College and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Kansas.

Vossmer said in a press release from the city, “I am excited to officially step into this role. Working with Marshall’s dedicated staff and residents, I’ve discovered we have much to be grateful for here. We will keep working side by side, building on our progress, and finding new ways to strengthen and invest in Marshall’s future.”

Vossmer added, that she is committed to maintaining an open-door policy with residents in regards to city matters.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC