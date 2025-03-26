Marshall names a new city manager

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2025 at 4:31 pm

MARSHALL – In a Monday night neeting, the Marshall City Council has named Melissa Byrne Vossmer as the new City Manager. Vossmer has been serving as interim City Manager since October 2024.

Vossmer has built a lengthy career with city manager posts in Lago Vista and Angleton, Texas and Lawton, Oklahoma. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from St. Mary of the Plains College and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Kansas.

Vossmer said in a press release from the city, “I am excited to officially step into this role. Working with Marshall’s dedicated staff and residents, I’ve discovered we have much to be grateful for here. We will keep working side by side, building on our progress, and finding new ways to strengthen and invest in Marshall’s future.”

Vossmer added, that she is committed to maintaining an open-door policy with residents in regards to city matters.

Go Back