East Texas cowboys amongst top three in world after Houston Rodeo

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2025 at 3:55 pm

HOUSTON – Our news partner, KETK, reports that two East Texas men have placed in the top 3 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) for their final performances at RODEOHOUSTON.

According to PRORODEO, Kincade Henry, 23 of Mount Pleasant, placed second in tie-down roping during the sixth round with a 8.1s performance earning $30,000 and qualifying him for finals. Henry placed fourth in finals with a 9.1s performance, ranking him number 3 in the world for tie roping.

Holden Myers, 25 of Van, placed second in steer wrestling during the sixth round with a 5.2s performance earning $30,000 and qualifying him for finals. Myers placed third in finals with a 4.5s performance, ranking him number 2 in the world for steer wrestling. Three other East Texas men earned world rankings for their performances in team roping (headers), saddle bronc riding and bareback riding during the Houston Rodeo.

PRORODEO said Lighting Aguilera, 31 of Athens, placed first in team roping (headers) during the fifth round with a 4.9s performance earning $3,000 and qualifying him for finals. Aguilera placed sixth in finals with a 10.8s performance earning $2,500 and ranking him number 6 in the world for team roping.

Logan Cook, 27 of Alto, placed third in saddle bronc riding during the fifth round with a score of 77 and earning $1,000 for his performance. Cook ranks 28 in PRCA world for saddle bronc riding.

Tilden Hooper, 37 of Carthage, placed sixth in bareback riding during the third round with a score of 81.5 and earning $250 for his performance. Hooper ranks 44 in PRCA world for bareback riding.

Go Back