An East Texas man arrested for damaging Tesla

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2025 at 3:58 pm

TEXARKANA – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Texarkana man was arrested after he allegedly used a mini four-wheeler to run into multiple Tesla vehicles on Tuesday.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, officers received a report from the Golden Palace on Summerhill Road where surveillance footage captured a man on a mini four-wheeler intentionally ramming a parked Tesla at full speed. Officials said that officers were searching for the suspect while another report came in regarding damage to a Tesla in the Lowe’s parking lot.

Shortly after, officers spotted the suspect riding the four-wheeler near Summerhill and New Boston Road. After officers stopped the suspect, he initially gave a false name, but officers quickly identified him as Demarkeyun Marquize Cox, 33 of Texarkana. Cox was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail in Bowie County.

After Cox was arrested, another person reported damage to their Tesla at Genesis Prime Care on College Drive. Cox is currently charged with one count of criminal mischief and failure to identify with a bond totaling $105,000.

“Officers are working now to figure out if Cox is responsible for the two later incidents,” Texarkana PD said. “If they determine he is, additional charges may be filed.”

Go Back