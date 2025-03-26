Mom describes moment man allegedly tried to kidnap her son in Walmart: ‘We’re tug-of-warring’

(ACWORTH, Ga.) -- A Georgia mother recounted the moment she was "tug-of-warring" with a man she said tried to snatch her 2-year-old son from her while in a Walmart.

Caroline Miller was shopping at a Walmart in Acworth with her two young children last week when the incident occurred. They were in a motorized wheelchair at the time because her 4-year-old daughter wanted to ride it, she told Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB.

The suspect first approached the family and asked for help finding Tylenol, she told the station.

"When I pointed my arm out this way to point to the direction of where it was, that is when he reached down, put both of his hands on Jude, and grabbed him out of my lap," Miller told WSB this week.

"I'm like, 'No, no, no, what are you doing? What are you doing?'" she told the station. "He pulled him. I pulled him back. We're tug-of-warring."

The mother was able to break away with her son and the suspect fled the store, according to police.

"I'm just glad that he's still home with us," Miller told WSB.

Officers responded to the Walmart on March 18 "after receiving a call of a male who attempted to snatch a juvenile away from their mother," the Acworth Police Department said in a press release.

The child was not injured in the incident, police said.

Detectives spoke to witnesses and reviewed surveillance cameras and Flock safety surveillance cameras installed in the area, Acworth police said. They subsequently identified a suspect and secured a warrant, police said.

"We were able to see the car he got into, and followed the cameras, and used our Flock cameras in the city and was able to get a tag number and track him down," Sgt. Eric Mistretta with the Acworth Police Department told WSB.

Mahendra Patel, 56, of Kennesaw, was arrested on Friday and has been charged with kidnapping, simple battery and simple assault, police said.

He remains in custody at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office with no bond, online jail records show. Online records do not list any attorney information.

Miller said her children now know how to respond in dangerous situations.

"As much as we would think it would never happen, it will and does, and to be prepared for when it does," she told WSB.

