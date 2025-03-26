Gaza protesters demand ‘Hamas out’ as Israel presses military campaign

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2025 at 12:07 pm

Ramez Habboub/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets of northern Gaza on Tuesday in a rare protest against Hamas, with marchers calling for the terror group to reach a ceasefire deal with Israel and give up control of the strip to end the war.

Videos from the northern city of Beit Lahiya -- which has been devastated by a heavy Israeli bombardment and intense fighting by between Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces over the past 17 months -- showed hundreds gathered on the streets, some chanting anti-Hamas slogans. Shouts of "Hamas out" could be heard in videos posted to social media.

The gathering followed an appeal for a demonstration spread on social media channels. ABC News is unable to verify its origin or the identity of the original poster.

Some marchers held signs displaying demands, including "Enough displacement and homelessness," "Stop the war" and "We refuse to die," as seen in videos circulating on social media.

Videos filmed by a local journalist and verified by ABC News showed Gazans chanting, "We want to live, we want to live," in Arabic as a man addressed the assembled crowd.

"We are here today to deliver a message to the entire nation," he said. "We are a peaceful people, a peaceful people, a peaceful people. We want to live. This is the least of life's demands."

"We want to live," he continued. "Deliver it to the entire nation and the leadership. We want to live. People don't have money to move -- meaning to move their things when evacuating -- there is no empty space in Gaza. Where will we go?"

The Associated Press reported that some videos appeared to show Hamas members dispersing the crowd.

A call across the Gaza Strip for more protests circulated on social media on Wednesday. In a video statement on Wednesday, speaking in Hebrew, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed the protests.

"The IDF will soon operate forcefully in additional areas in Gaza and you will be required to evacuate and lose more and more territory," Katz said in the statement directed at residents of Gaza. "The plans are already prepared and approved. Learn from the residents of Beit Lahia: Demand the removal of Hamas from Gaza and the immediate release of all Israeli hostages -- this is the only way to stop the war."

Tuesday's protests came amid Israel's renewed offensive on the devastated strip, which began last week and ended a two-month ceasefire that began in January.

Israel is demanding the immediate release of all remaining hostages -- consisting of 59 people, 24 of whom are still believed to be alive -- taken in Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack into Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the campaign would resume with "full force," adding that further "negotiations will only be done under fire." Israel intends to fully dismantle Hamas and remove it from power in Gaza, Netanyahu has said.

As of Tuesday, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said that at least 792 people had been killed and 1,663 others injured since the resumption of Israeli military action last week.

The latest casualties bring the total death toll in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, to 50,144, with another 113,704 wounded, the ministry said.

Around 1,200 people were killed in southern Israel during the Hamas attack, with 251 people taken back into Gaza as captives, according to the Israeli government.

ABC News' Guy Davies contributed to this report.

