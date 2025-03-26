Patriots sign WR Stefon Diggs as new target for Drake Maye

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have signed free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press, giving quarterback Drake Maye a prime target as he heads into his second season.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because it was not yet announced. ESPN reported on Tuesday night that the deal is for three years and $69 million, with $26 million guaranteed.

Diggs’ agents did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking confirmation.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Buffalo Bills, Diggs led the league with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards in 2020. He is coming off an ACL injury that limited him to eight games last year in Houston.

After trying to replace Tom Brady with veteran Cam Newton and first round draft choice Mac Jones, the Patriots believe they have found their future quarterback with Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel threw for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie, when top targets were tight end Hunter Henry (66 catches, 674 yards) and wideout Demario Douglas (66, 621).

