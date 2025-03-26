Astros release first baseman Jon Singleton

HOUSTON (AP) — First baseman Jon Singleton was released Tuesday by the Houston Astros.

Singleton had hit .171 with a .239 on-base percentage, no homers and two RBIs in 17 spring training games. The 33-year-old batted .234 with a .321 on-base percentage, 13 homers and 42 RBIs while playing 119 games last season.

The Astros signed Singleton to a $10 million, five-year contract in 2014 just before he made his major league debut, and after he had served two suspensions in the minor leagues for positive marijuana tests.

He batted below .200 in 2014 and 2015 before getting sent to the minors. He spent the entire 2016 and 2017 seasons in the minors and then tested positive for marijuana a third time.

Singleton requested his release from the Astros after receiving a 100-game suspension for that third positive test. He left the game before returning to organized baseball in the Mexican League.

He got back into the majors in 2023, first with the Milwaukee Brewers and later with the Astros.

Singleton agreed on March 8 to a contract paying $850,000 while in the major leagues and $425,000 while in the minors.

