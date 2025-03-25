Kidnapped 6-year-old rescued by Kansas trooper during traffic stop

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2025 at 4:37 pm

(Mike Hutmacher/Wichita Eagle/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(KANSAS) -- One traffic violation on a Kansas highway led to the miraculous rescue of a 6-year-old girl who had been kidnapped.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the rescue happened after a highway trooper stopped an SUV for a traffic violation last month.

During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered that the front-seat passenger had a warrant for his arrest from another state for kidnapping a 6-year-old girl just over a month earlier, officials said in a post on Facebook.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the trooper had observed a girl in the vehicle about that age riding with the two adult male occupants, both of whom were in their 60s.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle had a criminal history that included homicide and numerous weapons violations.

"After the trooper and a deputy from a local sheriff’s office quickly secured both the driver and passenger, the trooper safely removed the little girl from the vehicle," Kansas Highway Patrol wrote in the post.

Officials said initially the 6-year-old girl gave the trooper a false name and date of birth "after having been coached to do so, in an attempt to keep the adult out of jail."

The young girl eventually told the trooper her real name when it was confirmed she was the kidnapping victim who had been with the suspect for over a month, officials said.

"Thankfully the girl was unharmed, and the men were taken into custody," officials added.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

ABC News has reached out to the Kansas Highway Patrol for comment.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back