Tyler police warns residents of scammers impersonating officers

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2025 at 3:42 pm

TYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Tyler Police Department is warning residents of scammers pretending to be local or federal law enforcement in order to ask victims for money.

A victim of a scammer recently reported the incident to the Tyler PD stating that she received a call from somebody claiming to be a U.S. Marshal. The victim was instructed to pay money and received an additional call from someone claiming to be a member of the Tyler PD and told her she would be arrested if she did not pay the money.

The Tyler PD released a statement claiming that they would never ask anyone to pay them money over the phone.

“No law enforcement agency will have you pay money to clear your name. Tyler PD will never contact you asking for money,” Tyler PD said. “Scammers are “spoofing” our number but please understand that no matter what number is calling you, the Tyler Police Department nor any of its officers will every ask you for money or tell you we can clear your name.”

Officials said people should be aware and mindful that scammers are constantly changing tactics in order to steal money from victims.

