Elderly Smith County man dies after falling from ladder

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2025 at 11:26 am

SMITH COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that an elderly man has died after falling from a ladder while trimming trees Monday afternoon.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the Chapel Hill area off of Highway 64, where they found 76-year-old Bobby Finley dead in his yard. Officials said Finley was standing on a ladder while trimming a tree in his yard with a chainsaw when a limb he cut fell into the ladder, knocking him to the ground.

The sheriff’s office believes Finley hit his head and back area when he fell to the ground, ultimately causing his death.

