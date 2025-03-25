Van Zandt County man arrested for meth found in vehicle

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2025 at 10:35 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – According to reports from our news partner, KETK, an Edgewood man was arrested after deputies reportedly found illegal narcotics inside his vehicle.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, on March 17, a Van Zandt County criminal interdiction deputy saw a vehicle committing multiple moving violations and initiated a traffic stop.

The deputy saw multiple indicators that the people in the vehicle were possibly concealing something illegal. A Wills Point PD K9 unit performed a search around the vehicle, and officers were alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics. During the search, officials said suspected meth was located on Timothy Dwayne Henson of Edgewood.

Henson was arrested and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail for possession of a controlled substance. Henson was released on March 18 after posting his $20,000 bond.

“Our criminal interdiction team has formed a strong bond with neighboring agencies resulting in even more success in stopping illegal narcotics within the county,” Van Zandt County Sheriff Kevin Bridger said.

Officials said that this incident is an ongoing investigation.

