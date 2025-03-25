Today is Tuesday March 25, 2025
ktbb logo


3 teens try to stab mom for turning off Wi-Fi: Sheriff

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2025 at 9:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Karl Tapales/Getty Images

(HOUSTON) -- Three teenagers allegedly attacked their mom and tried to stab her with kitchen knives because she turned off the Wi-Fi, according to authorities in Texas.

The three siblings -- ages 14, 15 and 16 -- "allegedly coordinated a plan to try and kill" their mother, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Because the mom turned off the Wi-Fi, the teens allegedly grabbed kitchen knives Sunday night and chased their mother through their Houston home and into the street, according to the sheriff.

The mom was also hit with a brick, Gonzalez said, and their grandmother was knocked over while attempting to protect the mom.

The mother and grandmother were not seriously hurt, the sheriff's office said.

The three siblings were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and were booked in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC