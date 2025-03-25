Today is Tuesday March 25, 2025
East Texas man accused of killing his sister

March 25, 2025
East Texas man accused of killing his sisterHENDERSON COUNTY – A $2 million bond has been set for an East Texas man arrested for allegedly killing his sister Monday in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the shooting of 30-year-old Samantha Moore in the Bonita Point subdivision just outside of Gun Barrel City. Moore was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Our news partner, KETK, reports that deputies learned Moore’s brother, John Tyler Clague, 37 of Mabank, had shot her and fled the home. Investigators learned that Clague had been taken to a home in the Harbor Point subdivision.

The Henderson County Tactical Team responded to the home in Harbor Point and attempted to call Clague outside. Vicki Ann Fletcher, 65 of Gun Barrel City, came out of the residence instead and told deputies that Clague was in a travel trailer on the property. Deputies then observed Fletcher walk around a patrol car and toss suspected meth in a ditch.

According to officials, the tactical team negotiated with Clague, but he would not respond and eventually ran out, attempting to flee. A K9 was released and Clague was taken into custody.

Clague was treated for his injuries and then transported to the Henderson County Jail where he is being held on a $2 million bond for murder. Fletcher was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.



