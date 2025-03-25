First ever East Texas Gamer Con coming to Longview

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2025 at 7:34 am

GREGG COUNTY — The Greater Longview United Way, LANFest and CableLynx Broadband are teaming up to host the inaugural East Texas Gamer Con this Friday and Saturday, according to our news partner KETK.

“Gaming has the power to bring people together, and through ETX Gamer Con, we’re channeling that connection into meaningful community support,” said Dr. Evan Dolive, the executive director of the Greater Longview United Way. “When you participate in this event, you’re not just playing games – you’re helping provide meals to families in need, supporting after-school programs for our youth, and ensuring our neighbors have access to vital health services.”

The convention’s lineup consists of the following exciting activities:

High school esports tournaments sanctioned by TexSef, featuring Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Rocket League

Throwback Throwdown tournament celebrating classic gaming

Tabletop gaming experiences including Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering

Interactive Kid’s Zone for family entertainment

Event-wide Scavenger Hunt

Free Play Area

Vendor marketplace featuring gaming gear and collectibles

The two-day gaming extravaganza is being held at the Maude Cobb Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and ticket sales will directly support the Greater Longview United Way.

“This innovative fundraising approach reflects how our United Way is evolving to meet our community where they are,” Heather Stevenson, director of development for the Greater Longview United Way said. “By combining the excitement of gaming with our mission of community service, we’re creating new ways for people to engage with and support vital local programs while having fun with their families and friends.”

Tickets cost $10 for Friday, $15 for Saturday and $20 for the weekend. Children under 10 get in free.

Go Back