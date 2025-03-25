Columbia student sues Trump after official says her permanent legal status in the US is revoked

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2025 at 6:12 am

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A 21-year-old junior at Columbia University said she was the person whom federal agents were after when they showed up at a residence on West 113 Street earlier this month -- and she is now suing President Donald Trump.

Federal immigration agents showed up at Yunseo Chung's apartment near the Columbia University campus on March 13, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

However, law enforcement officials told ABC News at the time that the woman they were seeking was not there when the agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations arrived.

Chung, who has lived in the United States since she moved from South Korea at age 7 and had become a legal permanent resident, participated in demonstrations in defense of Palestinians in Gaza and in her lawsuit accused Trump and other officials of "attempting to use immigration enforcement as a bludgeon to suppress speech that they dislike" including Chung’s.

Because Chung participated in a March 5 sit-in inside of an academic building at Barnard College, in addition to demonstrating outside, the federal agents searched her dorm, showed up at her parents' house and said her status as a legal permanent resident had been revoked, according to her lawsuit.

"The prospect of imminent detention, to be followed by deportation proceedings, has chilled her speech. Ms. Chung is now concerned about speaking up about the ongoing ordeal of Palestinians in Gaza as well as what is happening on her own campus: the targeting of her fellow students by the federal government, the arbitrary disciplinary process she and others are undergoing, and the failure of the university to protect noncitizen students," the lawsuit said.

"If Ms. Chung is detained and deported, she will be indefinitely separated from her family and community," the filing continued. "Ms. Chung’s parents reside in the continental United States, and her sister is set to start college in the United States in the fall."

Trump's administration argued that Chung's presence poses risks to foreign policy and to halting the spread of antisemitism -- the same rationale the administration invoked for the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist who was escorted from Columbia on March 8.

According to the sources, the actions against Chung are part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on individuals it has described as espousing the views of Hamas and threatening the safety of Jewish students.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back