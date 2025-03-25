Details of US-Russia talks on Ukraine won’t be published, Kremlin says

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2025 at 5:32 am

Valeria Zarudna/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- The details of talks between the U.S. and Russia that took place in Saudi Arabia on Monday will not be made public, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"After all, this is about technical talks," Peskov said, as quoted by Russia's state-run Tass news agency. The discussions, he added, went "into details so, certainly, the content of these talks will not be made public for sure. This is something that should not be expected."

"Currently, the reports made [by the delegations] to their capitals are being analyzed, and only later it will be possible to speak of any understanding," Peskov added.

Monday's closed-door talks in Riyadh lasted for 12 hours, a source told Tass. A source told the RIA Novosti state media agency that a joint statement on the negotiations was to be issued on Tuesday.

Grigory Karasin, the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, who took part in the talks in Riyadh, told Tass that "the dialogue was detailed and complex but quite useful for us and for the Americans." Karasin added, "We discussed numerous issues."

The talks were expected to include discussions on a potential ceasefire in the Black Sea, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. That proposal, Peskov said, came from President Donald Trump and was agreed to by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A proposed pause in long-range attacks on energy and other critical infrastructure targets was also expected to be part of discussions. Though Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy both agreed to the proposal in principle last week, cross-border strikes have continued.

U.S. and Ukrainian representatives held talks after the American meeting with the Russian team concluded, a source familiar with the discussions told ABC News.

On Monday, responding to another round of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, Zelenskyy wrote on social media that "the war was brought from Russia and it is to Russia that the war must be pushed back. They must be the ones forced into peace. They are the ones who must be pressured to ensure security."

On Monday night into Tuesday morning, Ukraine's air force said Russia launched one missile and 139 drones into the country, of which 78 drones were shot down and 34 lost in flight without causing damage.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces shot down five Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea.

ABC News' Anna Sergeeva, Oleksiy Pshemyskiy, Will Gretsky, Ellie Kaufman and Guy Davies contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back