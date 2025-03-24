$150K grant for equipment, training to the SFA police department

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2025 at 4:01 pm

NACOGDOCHES – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the University of Texas System Police Department at Stephen F. Austin State University has received a $150,000 grant to fund equipment and training.

The Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Foundation, a nonprofit that assists agencies serving in Nacogdoches, awarded the grant. The $150,000 grant will cover at least 30 duty tourniquets with carriers, along with two automated external defibrillators for new patrol vehicles.

Korey Kahle, a lecturer of computer science at SFA, has been the head of the foundation since it began in March 2022. Recently, the foundation also helped Cason Snider, who was injured in a Nacogdoches County two-vehicle crash in 2017.

