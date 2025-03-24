Some Nacogdoches County residents under boil water notice

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2025 at 1:59 pm

NACOGDOCHES -Caro Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice for several areas affected in Nacogdoches County on Monday due to a generator failure.

The corporation recommends that customers boil their water for more than two minutes at a rolling boil to ensure that all bacteria and microbes have been destroyed. Customers may purchase bottled water or other suitable drinking water for consumption purposes.

Caro Water Supply Corporation will notify customers when they no longer need to boil water and the notice has been rescinded. Anyone with questions regarding the boil water notice can reach the water supply company .

Our news partner, KETK, has a full list of the public areas under the boil water notice. To see the full list, click here.

Go Back