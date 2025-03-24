Wood County woman sentenced to 30 years for assault

March 24, 2025

WOOD COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Wood County woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after “repeatedly striking” a woman with a metal pole.

According to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office, around 10:30 p.m. on April 6, 2023, Ruby Dee Isaacs and three other people arrived at the victim’s home uninvited, holding weapons including a knife, machete, pepper spray and a homemade metal pole with a sprocket attached to the end.

Officials said that after a verbal dispute, Issacs repeatedly struck the victim in the face and body with the metal pole. The attack caused serious injuries to the victim’s face, requiring several stitches in her chin and staples in her forehead.

In a released comment, Wood County Criminal District Attorney Angela Albers said, “The defendant is a violent woman who showed up to [the victim’s] property with violent intentions… The people of Wood County are safer now that the defendant will be behind bars for 30 years. I hope this verdict gives [the victim] a sense of finality and allows her to move on from this tragedy… the jury’s verdict sends a message to all violent criminals in Wood County that they will be held accountable for their violent actions and suffer severe consequences.”

The DA’s office said that while in trial, the jury heard evidence that Issacs had previously been sent to prison in 2017 for injuring an elderly family member. After only 30 minutes of deliberation, they had reached a verdict.

Issacs pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison on March 18. Issacs must serve 15 years before she is eligible for parole.

