Trump appoints Alina Habba as US attorney for New Jersey

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2025 at 10:45 am

Jason Almond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named Alina Habba, his personal attorney-turned-White House counselor, to serve as the next interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey.

“Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both ‘Fair and Just’ for the wonderful people of New Jersey,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Habba vowed to "end the weaponization of justice, once and for all" in her new position.

"I am honored to serve my home state of New Jersey as Interim U.S. Attorney and I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility," she posted on X. "Just like I did during my time as President Trump’s personal attorney, I will continue to fight for truth and justice. We will end the weaponization of justice, once and for all."

Trump said Habba would replace the current interim U.S. attorney, John Giordano, who he will nominate to be the ambassador to Namibia.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back