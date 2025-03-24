Two DFW massage parlors closed for suspected human trafficking

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2025 at 10:44 am

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) reports that it has issued six-month emergency closure orders effective March 19, 2025, that closes two DFW massage establishments for suspected human trafficking.

The shops, SY Foot on Belt Line road in Garland and Happy Feet Massage on Oakmont boulevard in Fort Worth, were ordered to halt operations. During two different inspections of the Garland location and one inspection of the Fort Worth location, TDLR inspectors and local Police Department officers found several indicators of possible human trafficking. These indicators included people living on the premises and items that are prohibited in a massage establishment. An online investigation also found that the locations was advertising on illicit webs sites. The Garland Police Department had received several complaints about possible human trafficking at the location.

In a House Bill passed in the 88th State Legislative Regular Session, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR believes human trafficking is occurring at the establishment. Chiping Zhang, the owner and operator of two massage establishments, was so ordered to halt operations, and is also prohibited from operating different massage establishments at these locations for six months.

