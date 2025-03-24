Today is Monday March 24, 2025
East Texas student sells pig for over $500,000 at Houston Rodeo

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2025 at 9:52 am
East Texas student sells pig for over 0,000 at Houston RodeoCENTER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a 12-year-old from Center ISD accomplished an impressive feat during the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this week by selling a market barrow pig for a record $501,000.

Dallas Martinez, who is currently in the sixth grade, was named Junior Market Barrow Grand Champion and sold his championship market barrow pig for $501,000, which breaks the previous record by over $100,000.

Martinez has been competing in major stock shows since he was 9-years-old. The student’s father, Berto Martinez, is a member of the Center ISD faculty working for the maintenance department.



