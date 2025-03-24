Supreme Court to hear Louisiana race and redistricting case

(WASHINGTON) -- The United States Supreme Court on Monday will hear arguments in a Louisiana case involving politics, race and voting maps with potential implications for the 2026 midterm elections.

The justices are considering a dispute over how Louisiana's congressional districts were drawn after the 2020 census.

Louisiana has six congressional districts -- four represented by Republicans and two by Democrats. The Democratic districts are majority black residents.

A group of non-black citizens is challenging those Democratic districts, saying the state relied too much on race as a factor in how the lines were drawn. The group is requesting that the state only have one majority black district.

The state and civil rights groups -- on the same side -- are defending the map, conceding that officials did consider race as part of a mandate by the Voting Rights Act to ensure that minority voters were given a fair shot at representation. Still, the state and civiil rights groups are insisting that it did not predominate in decision making.

The Supreme Court is being asked to clarify rules for how states can draw maps that comply with two competing rules : VRA mandates to protect minority voter rights and the Equal Protection Clause, which ensures that everyone is treated equally under the law.

The balancing act could have consequences for who controls power in Washington.

Republicans have a razor-thin majority in the House, which means every single seat could be key to the balance of power after the 2026 midterm elections.

A decision in the case is expected by the end of June.

