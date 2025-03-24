Brackets busted: No perfect March Madness brackets remain after Sunday’s games

Brackets, busted.

The handful of remaining perfect brackets in the NCAA Tournament busted out on Sunday, ending the hopes of millions against exceptionally long odds.

The final perfect brackets on Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports were shredded with Saturday’s games. Top-seeded Florida’s 77-75 win over two-time reigning national champion UConn continued the carnage on Sunday.

Duke’s 89-66 win over Baylor left one remaining perfect bracket on ESPN’s tracker and it didn’t last long. That bracket imploded with Kentucky’s 84-75 win over Illinois, creating 24.3 million imperfect brackets.

The Wildcats’ win also killed off the last bracket of the 34 million on the NCAA’s platform.

Michigan’s 91-79 win over Texas A&M on Saturday night shredded the final perfect Yahoo Sports bracket. Poor Shawno had been correct on every pick with his Grand Bracket until the fifth-seeded Wolverines sent the fourth-seeded Aggies home.

CBS Sports lost its last perfect bracket with Saturday night’s games, including No. 6 seed BYU’s two-point win over third-seeded Wisconsin and Texas Tech’s 77-64 win over No. 11 seed Drake.

Creighton was listed as ESPN’s top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday’s first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

