West Rusk CCISD proposes bond for new school

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2025 at 2:34 pm

NEW LONDON, Texas – The West Rusk County Consolidated ISD is once again looking at voters to pass a proposed bond totaling $23,404,459. The funds would be used to build a new elementary school. This bond comes after voters rejected the district’s last two attempted bonds which aimed to fix aging or broken infrastructure, including mold and water damage, in the district’s schools. The district’s bond page breaks down what the new elementary school campus would feature, including a new music room and a multi-purpose gymnasium with a stage.



Voters will have to turn out to cast their ballots during elections on May 3. There are polling locations at the New London Community Center and the Rusk County Election Department. The bond would be funded by a proposed 21-cent property tax increase that would not impact taxpayers 65 or older if they’ve applied or received the age-65 homestead exemption freeze.

Go Back