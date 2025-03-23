Today is Sunday March 23, 2025
Astros release outfielder Ben Gamel and left-hander Jalen Beeks

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2025 at 7:03 am
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros released outfielder Ben Gamel and left-hander Jalen Beeks on Saturday.

The move with Gamel comes less than two months after he agreed to a $1.2 million, one-year contract. The deal included a $200,000 signing bonus and a $1 million salary, which was not guaranteed.

The Astros will owe Gamel 45 days termination pay, which comes to $241,036, instead of his salary.

The 32-year-old Gamel hit .167 in 24 at-bats in spring training. He hit .259 with one homer in 20 games with the Astros last season.

The 31-year-old Beeks allowed one run in four innings this spring. He was a combined 7-4 with a 4.50 ERA for Colorado and Pittsburgh in 2024. He had 10 saves, including nine with the Rockies. He got a $100,000 signing bonus as part of his deal with the Astros.

Also, right-hander Miguel Castro and infielder Luis Guillorme were informed they would not make the Astros’ opening day roster. Each will remain with the team through spring training.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb



