SFA Ladyjacks fall in NCAA Women’s basketball tournament

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2025 at 6:21 am

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – As the Stephen F. Austin State University Ladyjacks basketball team took to the court Friday in South Bend, In. for the first round of the NCAA tournament as their hometown fans watched in anticipation.

On campus in Nacogdoches, people got together in the Student Center Movie Theatre hosted Purple Haze, the school’s student cheering section.

“This is amazing we are freshmen, and we get to see this,” student fan Sofia Ramirez said.

Ramirez said she’s watched every home game and showed up to show her team that fans were cheering on the Ladyjacks from home.

“We’re really excited to watch them fight super hard and hopefully come home with a dub, we’ll see,” SFA student Kayleigh Ramsey said.

Support for the Ladyjacks didn’t end with students because just off campus SFA alumni and locals met at Buffalo Wild Wings to show their support.

“We had a great turnout for our fans today,” SFA Alumni Relations executive director Craig Turnage said. “So we’re just wanting to cheer on and root on our Ladyjacks. We’re just super proud of them. We’ve got the best the best athletes in the country.”

Although the tournament is ending early, with the Ladyjacks losing to Notre Dame 54 to 106, fans said the team will always be their top pick.

