Smith County Jail medication tech arrested for delivering pills

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2025 at 5:13 pm

SMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a contracted medical employee working at the Smith County Jail for allegedly bringing pills to an inmate according to our news partner KETK. Jessica Riley, 41 of Tyler, was working in the jail as a medication tech when she was arrested at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Officials said an investigation was started after investigators were given information claiming that Riley had been illegally dispensing controlled substances to an inmate.

The sheriff’s office said that investigators were able to review video that allegedly showed Riley passing something to an inmate from her medical cart.

Officials then searched the cell of Tyirese Ladale Dews, 24 of Tyler, who was arrested for the unrelated charge of promoting prostitution on March 6. Two tablets of Seroquel were found inside the bunkbed in Dews’ cell, according to a press release.

Riley was arrested for prohibited substance in a correctional facility and booked at the Smith County Jail before she was transported to the Gregg County Jail, which the sheriff’s office said is protocol when a jail employee is arrested. They added that her bond was set at $150,000.

Dews was also charged for prohibited substance in correctional facility on top of his prior charges.

