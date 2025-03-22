Today is Saturday March 22, 2025
ktbb logo


One dead, three still missing after boat capsizes on Florida river

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2025 at 3:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) -- One person is dead and three others are still missing after a boat capsized on St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to a reported capsized vessel with multiple people in the water at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Four people were pulled from the water upon arrival of first responders and four more were unaccounted for.

Multiple agencies' boats, search teams, helicopters and a drone unit continued search efforts for the missing people. One of the four missing people was found dead.

The search for the remaining three missing people continued through the night and into the morning.

The boat, which had flipped over, has been recovered and towed, officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC