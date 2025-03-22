UPDATE: Suspect in hit-and-run that injured child arrested

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2025 at 10:04 am

UPDATE: The Carthage Police Department has arrested the suspect accused of hitting a 5-year-old child with their car on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, the suspect, Jhavorry Crayton, was found in Longview on Thursday afternoon and was arrested. Crayton was taken to the Gregg County Jail and charged with collision involving injury, evading arrest and tamper or fabricating with physical evidence.

The child injured in the crash was identified to KETK as 5-year-old Jude Brown. Jude is now out of the hospital but will need surgery.

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Carthage Police Department is searching for driver of a maroon sedan that allegedly hit a 5-year-old on Sunday.

Carthage PD said a 5-year-old child was driving a motorized scooter across the 100 block of E. Ash Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday when a maroon sedan hit the scooter and left scene without giving any information or aid.

Officers with Carthage PD responded to the scene and began to provide medical aid to the 5-year-old. The child was transported by EMS to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment before they were flown to a hospital in Sheveport.

The Carthage Police Department is currently investigating the hit-and-run and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 903-693-3866.

The Tatum Police Department shared a Carthage TX Community Facebook post with a suspected photo of the vehicle.

