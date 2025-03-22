Brandin Cooks and the Saints agree to a 2-year deal reuniting the receiver with his first NFL team

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2025 at 6:02 am

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have brought back receiver Brandin Cooks, their 2014 first-round draft choice, on a two-year, free-agent contract.

Cooks, whose return to New Orleans was announced by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Friday, has spent his previous eight seasons with New England, the Los Angeles Rams, Houston and Dallas.

At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Cooks entered the NFL out of Oregon State as a deep threat who possessed both elite speed and a feisty approach to going after the ball in the air.

His 15 career touchdown passes of 40 or more yards are fifth most in the NFL during the past 11 seasons.

In 158 career games, Cooks has 710 receptions for 9,532 yards (13.4 avg.) and 60 touchdowns. He has reached 1,000 yards receiving in a season six times.

Cooks spent his past two pro seasons with Dallas. He caught 26 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season before a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Go Back