EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed former Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a one-year contract on Friday.

The 26-year-old Humphrey gives the Giants depth behind projected starters Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton, who was re-signed last week.

Humphrey had a career-high 31 catches and 293 yards last season while playing in all 17 regular-season games.

He has 62 career receptions for 770 yards and seven touchdowns in six NFL seasons.

Humphrey was signed by New Orleans in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Texas. He played three years with the Saints before spending the 2022 season with New England. Humphrey signed with Denver during the 2023 offseason, was a training camp cut and then was re-signed to the Broncos’ practice squad.

He played in every game the last two seasons, including 15 starts, and started in Denver’s playoff loss at Buffalo in January.

