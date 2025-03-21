City of Gladewater issues boil water notice

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2025 at 4:53 pm

GLADEWATER — According to a report from our news partner, KETK, the City of Gladewater issued a boil water notice for all customers as of Thursday but announced it on Friday morning.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Gladewater public water system to notify all customers who experienced low pressure or no water to boil their water before consumption. This includes water used for washing hands and faces, brushing teeth, and drinking water.

Children, seniors, persons with weakened immune systems and all customers are asked to follow these instructions. Individuals can purchase bottled water rather than use city water.

The City of Gladewater will notify residents when it is no longer necessary to boil their water. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Wendy Emmel at 903-844-6331.

