Husam al-Titi, former ABC News journalist, killed in Gaza air strike

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2025 at 4:20 pm
Obtained by ABC News

(DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza) -- Former ABC News journalist Husam al-Titi was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Monday evening local time, the night the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended, according to al-Titi's family.

Al-Titi was a sound engineer for ABC News for 20 years until 2014, when he left the company and became a teacher. He lived in Gaza City with his wife, daughter and three sons, but he was in Deir al Balah in a displacement camp when he was killed.

Al-Titi's wife, daughter and three of his sons were taken to the hospital after the airstrike. Three of his sons remain hospitalized and one was seriously injured, al-Titi's family told ABC News.

 

