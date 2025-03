71-year-old killed in mobile home fire

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2025 at 3:55 pm

TRINITY – According to a report from our news partner, KETK, a 71-year-old man died on Friday morning in a fire that burned a mobile home in Trinity.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said James Barber, 71 of Trinity, died in a mobile home fire that happened on Clemons Street at around 5 a.m. on Friday.

According to Wallace, Trinity County law enforcement is investigating the cause of the fire.

