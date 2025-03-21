Musk PAC offers $100 to WI voters who sign petition against ‘activist judges’

(WASHINGTON) -- Elon Musk’s political action committee is offering Wisconsin voters $100 who sign a petition opposing "activist judges" ahead of the April 1 Wisconsin Supreme Court election, echoing the billionaire’s controversial cash giveaways during President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The petition, promoted online and at in-person events by Musk’s America PAC, asks voters in the state to reject "activist judges who impose their own views." Wisconsin voters who sign up are eligible to receive the $100, according to the PAC.

The petition’s language mirrors recent attacks by Musk and Trump on federal judges who have ruled against the administration. It reads: "Judges should interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas. By signing below, I'm rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role — interpreting, not legislating."

The petition also allows Musk’s team to collect voter data for get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of next month’s election.

The world's richest man has used cash giveaways in past elections, including a controversial $1 million sweepstakes to voters in swing states who signed a second amendment petition in efforts to boost Trump's chances.

So far, two political groups aligned with Musk -- America PAC and Building America’s Future -- have poured nearly $20 million into supporting Republican candidate Brad Schimel.

In a memo obtained by ABC News, Building America’s Future said that internal polling showed Schimel was "within striking distance" of Democratic candidate Susan Crawford. To pull ahead, Schimel needed to "consolidate the base and present Schimel as a pro-Trump conservative," according to the memo.

