Teen arrested after man injured in Nacogdoches shooting

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2025 at 8:10 am

NACOGDOCHES – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 17-year-old on Thursday after a man was shot.

A report from the Nacogdoches Police Department said officers responded to N. Popp Street at around 1 p.m. after residents reported hearing the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot at least two times in the front yard of a home. The man was able tell them about the shooting before he was taken out of town by EMS for treatment, officials said, and is now listed as in critical condition.

Hernan Cuarenta, 17 of Nacogdoches, was then arrested for aggravated assault and theft of a firearm. He is currently being held at the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Go Back