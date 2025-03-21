Astros’ Luis Garcia scratched from batting practice, another setback following Tommy John surgery

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2025 at 5:00 am

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia was scratched from a batting practice session Thursday because of right elbow soreness, another setback in his attempt to return from Tommy John surgery in May 2023.

Garcia will be evaluated by team doctors, according to manager Joe Espada.

A right-hander who turned 28 in December, Garcia made a pair of minor league starts last year, throwing 12 pitches in a perfect inning for the Florida Complex League Astros on June 28, then throwing 31 pitches while allowing a pair of two-run homers during 1 1/3 innings for Double-A Corpus Christi on July 4.

He reached 94 mph but the Astros then ended his rehab assignment. While Garcia threw bullpens and batting practice he did not resume rehab appearances.

Eligible for arbitration, Garcia agreed in January to a one-year contract for $1,875,000 that matched his 2024 salary.

Houston hoped he would pitch for the Astros by May and provide starting pitching depth along with Lance McCullers Jr., who is returning from elbow surgery in June 2023. The Astros expect McCullers will pitch for them by late April.

Garcia moved from Class A to the majors in 2020 and is 28-19 with a 3.61 ERA in 63 starts and six relief appearances from 2020-23. He pitched for Venezuela in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

