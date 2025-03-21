Today is Friday March 21, 2025
Marshall man arrested after guns, drugs found in home

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2025 at 3:01 am
Marshall man arrested after guns, drugs found in homeMARSHALL – According to our news partner KETK, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after firearms and marijuana were found during the search of a home on Pamela Drive on
Thursday. The sheriff’s office said that Justin Alshun Jones, 38 of Marshall, was found inside the the home and arrested for felony arrest warrants. According to a post from the sheriff’s office, investigators then requested another search warrant in order to look for drugs at the residence.

Officials reported finding the following items during their second search: 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 71 grams of cocaine, $1,535 in cash, a Diamondback AR-15 5.56 rifle and a 9mm Ruger handgun

Jones was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s currently being held in the Harrison County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records. The sheriff’s office said the drug charges Jones is facing could be upgraded since they allegedly happened in a designated drug-free zone.



