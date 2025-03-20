Today is Thursday March 20, 2025
Wood County officials searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2025 at 10:22 pm
Wood County officials searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’WOOD COUNTY – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in Hainsville they consider armed and dangerous. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Walter Hall allegedly led officers on a vehicle chase after was was reportedly caught breaking into a home. Officers said that Hall reportedly crashed his vehicle near the intersection of FM 778 an FM 49 in Hainsville, near the Old Hainsville Baptist Church.

Hall is described as a white man who was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white baseball cap. Officials remind homeowners that Wood County deputies, the Mineola Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and K9 units are currently searching the area. Anyone not living in the area is asked to stay away while the search is being conducted.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has information on Walter Hall, to please call them at 903-763-2201.



