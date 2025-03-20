How the Left now rolls.

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2025 at 5:42 pm

In 2012, Chick Fil-A CEO Dan Cathey expressed his belief that marriage is the union of one man and one woman. The LGBTQ “community” went nuclear and called for boycotting Chick Fil-A.

Sales at Chick Fil-A skyrocketed. Several stores ran out of chicken. The loony-tune left’s childish boycott of Chick Fil-A boomeranged on them big time.

Perhaps this story might prompt you to reconsider your position regarding buying a Tesla. Donald Trump just bought two of them.

It wasn’t that long ago that Tesla was the darling of the Left. So darling was Tesla that Joe Biden wanted to force all of us to either own one or not drive at all. Elon Musk was to the Left a reliable, wealthy, techie-nerd liberal and Tesla vehicles were seen as the salvation of the planet.

But that was before Elon Musk began supporting Donald Trump and went to work in the Trump administration.

Just like that, Elon Musk and his highly successful car company became the embodiment of evil. And now, rather than pushing us to buy a Tesla, far-left liberals are sitting silently as organized, paid activists set Tesla vehicles on fire, sabotage Tesla charging stations and vandalize Tesla dealerships.

An anti-Musk doxing website called “DOGEquest” has reportedly published the personal information of Tesla owners, including their phone numbers and home addresses. They promise to remove the personal information once they receive “convincing evidence” that the owner has repented of sin by having sold his or her Tesla.

If you have heard any prominent Democrat publicly denounce the violence being committed upon Tesla vehicles and dealerships, please drop me a line telling me who, when and where.

Because I haven’t.

Isn’t it true to form that those on the Left – who are oh, so committed to diversity and inclusion and freedom of speech and democracy and the rule of law and all– are the ones prone to political violence?

In 2017, a far-left loon shot and seriously injured Republican representative Steve Scalise as he and colleagues were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Donald Trump was shot and injured at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania and then stalked by a would-be shooter a few weeks later as he was playing golf.

Did anyone on the right shoot at or otherwise try to hurt Kamala Harris? Are the staffs of Democratic lawmakers being doxed by Trump supporters? Has Sean Hannity or Glenn Beck or any prominent pundit on the right called for boycotting companies whose CEOs donate heavily to Democrats?

Here’ Rep. Maxine Waters in 2019 calling for the public harassment of Trump’s cabinet.

And if you see anybody from that cabinet, in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them. https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/maxine-waters-harrass-republicans-06-19.mp3

No Republican lawmaker would even consider anything similar aimed at Democrats.

What’s happening to Tesla owners and dealers is nothing short of domestic terrorism. But Democrats offer no condemnation. Because deep inside, they’re down with it.

