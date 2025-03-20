UT Tyler appoints new athletic director

TYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the University of Texas at Tyler has appointed a new athletic director who has over 25 years of leadership experience in college athletics.

Dr. Sam Ferguson, who has spent the past 15 years serving as the athletic director at Abilene Christian University, has been selected as UT Tyler’s next athletic director. Prior to his time at ACU, Ferguson worked as director of athletics at Averett University. Before beginning his professional career, Ferguson received his bachelor’s degree from Averett, where he was also a member of the school’s basketball and golf teams. He went on to earn his Masters in Sports Management at Nova Southeastern University along with a doctorate from East Tennessee State University.

Ferguson spoke about how much this opportunity means to him and his family and how he looks forward to growing UT Tyler’s athletic department.

“What was clear to us on our family’s visit is that the quality of people at UT Tyler and in the Tyler community is an advantage,” Ferguson said. “We are excited to do our part to continue to elevate UT Tyler athletics to unprecedented heights.”

UT Tyler President Julie V. Philley is excited to watch Ferguson continue to grow the school’s athletics and expressed her confidence in Ferguson being able to lead the program based off of his “stellar track record”.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ferguson,” Philley said. “His proven leadership and dedication to student-athlete success are a great fit for our fantastic program. I’m confident that under his guidance, our student-athletes will continue to excel.”

Ferguson will begin his new role with UT Tyler on April 7.

