Trump expected to sign order gutting Department of Education, sources say

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2025 at 1:40 pm

Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to diminish the Department of Education at the White House on Thursday, multiple sources told ABC News.

The president's order will direct Education Secretary Linda McMahon to take all necessary steps permitted by law to dissolve the Department of Education, according to the sources.

The move has been months in the making and will help the president fulfill his campaign promise of returning education power and decisions to the states.

"The Department of Education will be much smaller than it is today," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Thursday morning, noting the department will not be completely shut down and that it will continue to carry out "critical functions."

"When it comes to student loans and Pell Grants, those will still be run out of the Department of Education," she said. "But we don't need to be spending more than $3 trillion over the course of a few decades on a department that's clearly failing in its initial intention to educate our students."

Trump will direct McMahon, to take "all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return education authority to the States," according to a White House summary of the order reviewed by ABC News.

The order also calls for the "uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely." It's still unclear how the administration plans to accomplish that. Sources said the administration has been looking into how to move some of the key programs to other agencies.

Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, Greg Abbott of Texas and Mike DeWine of Ohio are among the state leaders expected to attend the signing ceremony at the White House, according to a White House official.

The department took the first steps to downsize and shut down last week when it laid off nearly half its employees, and it shrunk significantly in size through a massive reduction in force, deferred resignations and retirement buyouts, according to the department.

Trump is expected to continue the reforms -- pledging to erase more staff from the department and gut it.

"I expect it will [be shut down entirely]," Trump said on "Full Measure" with Sharyl Attkisson earlier this month. "You'll have a few people left just to make sure [the states are] teaching English -- you know, you say reading, writing and arithmetic."

However, congressional approval is required to abolish a federal agency, and McMahon has acknowledged she would need Congress to carry out the president's vision to close the department she's been tapped to lead. It would take 60 "yes" votes in the Senate to overcome the filibuster and dismantle the department that Congress created.

Critics argue the department is needed for vital financial assistance and grant programs. Education experts suggested that shuttering the Department of Education could gut public education funding and disproportionately affect high-need students across the country who rely on statutorily authorized programs, such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and Title 1, which provides funding for low-income families.

McMahon said the department will still administer those statutory programs that students from disadvantaged backgrounds rely on. In an interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," McMahon suggested the "good" employees who administer the statutorily mandated functions will not be harmed by staff reductions.

A statement from the department said it will "continue to deliver on all statutory programs that fall under the agency's purview, including formula funding, student loans, Pell Grants, funding for special needs students, and competitive grantmaking."

In more than four decades, Trump and Department of Education skeptics believe the agency has had too much spending power without achieving results.

After McMahon was sworn in, she underscored that abolishing the department is rooted in allowing families the right to choose a "quality education" so America's students aren't "stuck in failing schools."

"This is also, I would say, a national security issue," Leavitt added Thursday morning. "When you look at how students around the world, particularly in China, are being educated, American students are falling behind. We're not keeping up with our allies or our adversaries, and that's a major problem for our country, and the president is fixing it today."

