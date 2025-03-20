Today is Thursday March 20, 2025
Wood County authorities search for missing 82-year-old man

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2025 at 1:40 pm
Wood County authorities search for missing 82-year-old manWOOD COUNTY – Wood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 82-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday.

According to Wood County Sheriff’s Office, a silver alert has been issued for Jerry Kennedy who was last seen near the 1600 Block of County Road 1560 in Alba at 6:15 p.m. Officials said Kennedy was last seen wearing a blue and white long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black and red tennis shoes with a scar above his lip and on his forehead. Kennedy could be traveling in his truck.

Kennedy’s truck is a white, 2010 Ford F-150 with a Texas state License plate, number CFC9502.

Anyone with information on Kennedy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.



