American George Glezmann freed by Taliban after being detained for over 2 years

(WASHINGTON) -- George Glezmann, a U.S. citizen who was detained by the Taliban for more than two years, has been released, according to the State Department.

"Today, after two and a half years of captivity in Afghanistan, Delta Airlines mechanic George Glezmann is on his way to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio thanked Qatar, which said it "facilitated" the release of Glezmann, for its "steadfast commitment and diplomatic efforts," calling Qatari officials "instrumental in securing George's release."

"George's release is a positive and constructive step," Rubio added. "It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan. President Trump will continue his tireless work to free ALL Americans unjustly detained around the world."

Afghanistan is classified by the State Department as a Level 4 country, meaning Americans should not travel there under any circumstances.

Glezmann, an airline mechanic for Delta Air Lines, was visiting Afghanistan as a tourist in late 2022 and intended to spend five days in the country exploring its history and culture, according to his family. He was detained by the Taliban's intelligence service on Dec. 5 but was never charged with any crime or offense.

In September 2023, he was declared wrongfully detained by the Biden administration.

The Taliban jailed Glezmann in a 9-foot-by-9-foot cell with other detainees and sometimes held him in "solitary confinement and underground for months at a time," according to a resolution put forward by Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock from Glezmann's home state of Georgia.

While in custody, Glezmann also suffered from "from facial tumors, hypertension, severe malnutrition and other medical conditions" and experienced a rapid decline in his physical and mental health, per the senators.

Talks aimed at bringing Glezmann home have been happening on and off since shortly after his detention, according to U.S. officials.

Negotiators came close in January, when officials cut a deal to bring Americans Ryan Corbett and another U.S. national in a prisoner swap -- but the Taliban rejected efforts to include Glezmann in the exchange.

"Today is a good day. We succeeded in obtaining the release of an American citizen, Georg Glezmann, after two years in detention in Kabul," former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad posted on X following his release. "The Taliban government agreed to free him as a goodwill gesture to @POTUS and the American people. George is on his way home to his family."

Taliban foreign affairs office posted on X that U.S. and Taliban officials met in Afghanistan on Thursday and discussed "bilateral relations" and "positive economic relations" as they negotiated the release of Glezmann.

Glezmann has arrived in Doha, Qatar, per the Qatari government, and is travelling with Adam Boehler, the Trump administration's special envoy for hostage response, and is likely to arrive back in the United States on Friday, according to a U.S. official, though the plans could change.

