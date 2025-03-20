Officials search for suspect after home burglarized

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2025 at 11:56 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that officials are searching for a third suspect after a Van Zandt County home was burglarized twice on the same day.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a burglary that had already occurred. Deputies took a report of items taken from a residence and while speaking with the homeowner, officials believed the suspects would return to the residence and steal more items.

The deputies who responded to the call remained in the area and were alerted when the victim called 911 again to report the suspects had returned again. The victim and an acquaintance attempted to restrain the suspects, officials said, but one ran away while others fled in a vehicle.

Officials then located the vehicle nearby and arrested Gaston Mathews of Larue and Bailey Hefley of Mabank. Mathews was arrested for burglary of a habitation and Hefley was arrested for possession of marijuana.

During the course of the investigation, officials were able to identify Jessy Pierce of Eustace, as the third person who fled from the scene. A warrant has been used for burglary of a habitation and is also wanted on other charges out of Van Zandt County and other counties.

Anyone with information on Pierce’s whereabouts, is asked to call 911 and are asked not to attempt to detain him.

