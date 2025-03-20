East Texas daycare worker arrested for sexually assaulting child

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2025 at 11:48 am

HUGHES SPRINGS – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Hughes Springs daycare worker was arrested on Monday after investigators reportedly discovered a video of her sexually assaulting a child.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Hughes Springs Police Department began an investigation into the possible continuous sexual assault of a child by Benny Edward Littlepage. After searching Littlepage’s phone, officers found 4,000 nude photos and 1,000 videos of a girl under 18.

The document said that investigators discovered a video that occurring on Nov. 11, 2024, at 7:17 a.m. that showed a child while Samantha Michele Smith, 34 of Hughes Springs and Littlepage performed sexual acts on the child and with each other.

While officers interviewed Littlepage about the video, he confirmed that it depicted himself, Smith and the child.

Smith was arrested on Monday for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and is being held at the Cass County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Littlepage was arrested on March 10 for 10 counts of invasive visual recordings in a bathroom or dressing room and is being held at the Cass County Jail with a bond totaling $120,000.

