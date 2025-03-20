Today is Thursday March 20, 2025
Police respond to shooting at Michigan hospital, suspect not in custody

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2025 at 8:29 am
(TROY, Mich.) -- Police were responding to a shooting on Thursday morning at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital in Troy, Michigan, where one victim is receiving medical treatment, according to law enforcement and hospital officials.

"One victim is in the emergency department for medical treatment. Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time. Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly. No other information is available at this time," Corewell Health said in a statement to ABC News.

The hospital is on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution," Corewell Health said.

"This appears to be an isolated incident however the suspect is not in custody. Please avoid the area," the Troy Police Department said in a statement on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

