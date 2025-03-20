Today is Thursday March 20, 2025
Two arrested in Cherokee County after meth, guns found inside home

Two arrested in Cherokee County after meth, guns found inside homeCHEROKEE COUNTY – Two people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon after methamphetamine and a firearm were found inside a home.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted a search warrant on a home off County Road 3816, where they discovered 9 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm. Officials identified the people inside the home as Sara Jean Mulder and Dillon Austin Lambright.

According to our news partner, KETK, Lambright and Mulder were arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon while engaged in criminal activity.



