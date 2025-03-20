Man sentenced to 50 years in prison after shooting police officer

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2025 at 8:11 am

NACOGDOCHES – A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to shooting a Nacogdoches police officer.

The incident occurred in December 2023 when the officer conducted a traffic stop, pulling over Jose Iraheta, the driver, and Gabriel Ramirez, a passenger. Ramirez proceeded to open fire on the officer before fleeing the scene.

According to reports from our news partner, KETK, Ramirez and the driver were found a few days later, and were arrested for aggravated assault against a public servant. Following his arrest, Ramirez was transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail.

On Wednesday, Ramirez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

“We extend our gratitude to the Nacogdoches District Attorney’s Office for their extensive efforts in preparing for this trial,” said the Nacogdoches Police Department.

